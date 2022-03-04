World Wildlife Day celebrated

PASIGHAT/TEZU/TALE, 3 Mar: A college-level photography competition on the theme of ‘Wild fauna of Arunachal Pradesh’ was organised by the zoology department of Jawaharlal Nehru College’s (JNC), in collaboration with the JNC Science Club and the IQAC, on the occasion of World Wildlife Day here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The programme was held under the guidance of JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh.

All entries were exhibited for the public and were rigorously evaluated by judges such as Drs Leki Sitang, SN Jha and Hari Loyi.

Rilung Modi, Yangki Tali and Yimar Bagra were adjudged the first, second and third place winners of the photography competition.

Attending as resource person, NEIAFMR, Pasighat zoologist Dr Kenjum Bagra spoke on ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’.

JNC Zoology HoD Dr Kento Kadu and IQAC-JNC coordinator Dr DP Panda also shared their views and highlighted the importance of key species in restoration of the ecosystem.

In Lohit district, the science club of the Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) in Tezu, in collaboration with the college’s sciences department, celebrated World Wildlife Day with the theme ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’.

IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu highlighted the importance of preservation and protection of wildlife, adding that “deterioration of the same brings disequilibrium in the environment.”

Lohit DFO Tobang Pertin advised the students to spread awareness about wildlife conservation through such programmes throughout the state, and RGU Zoology Department Associate Professor Dr Daniel Mize spoke about the avifauna of Arunachal Pradesh and stated how “birds as key species are important for ecosystem sustenance.”

The inaugural function was followed by competitive events among the students of different streams. The programme was attended by more than 200 students and faculty members from all disciplines.

In Lower Subansiri district, the Wildlife Conservation Society-India (WCS-I), in collaboration with the Hapoli forest division, is conducting a training programme on ‘Wildlife crime prevention, detection and investigation’ from 2 to 4 March at the Tale Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS).

Twenty-one staffers, including forest guards and members of the forest protection squad of the TWS, are participating in the programme.

The training programme, led by the WCS-I’s Counter Wildlife Trafficking (CWT) Programme Head Uttara Mendiratta, was inaugurated by Hapoli DFO Abhinav Kumar.

“Tale Wildlife Sanctuary has an amazing array of biodiversity, and we are very happy to be here, supporting the forest department. We have really enjoyed our interaction with the staff and look forward to a long-term relationship with the Tale Wildlife Sanctuary team,” Mendiratta said at the inaugural programme.

Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve coordinator Shaleena Phinya shared the experience of her tribe protecting the Bugun liocichla bird in tandem with the forest department.

The legal training covered topics such as offences under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the search and seizure protocol, threats to lesser known species, and legal documentation.

The staff also participated in a crime simulation exercise, during which they also drafted documents such as seizure lists and other legal documents.

New concepts, such as ‘situational crime prevention’ was also introduced to the participants to highlight the importance of exploring interventions that also facilitate community engagement.

The CWT programme aims to support government agencies by building and improving their access to information, skills, technology and expert support to tackle wildlife crimes in India.

The CWT is available for technical assistance to all forest departments through its helpline number +91 9957567525. (With DIPRO input)