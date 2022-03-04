Namsai gets NCPCR’s ‘best performing district’ award

NEW DELHI, 3 Mar: Namsai district was awarded for being one of the best performing districts in India by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) during a national-level ‘review-cum-consultation meet’ on the rollout of the joint action plan on ‘Prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking’, held at Vigyan Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Namsai DC RK Sharma received the award.

The national-level meet, organised by the NCPCR as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was also attended by Arunachal Pradesh IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Yahung Tekseng and ICDS Deputy Director S Roy Chowdhury.