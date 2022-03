AALO, 3 Mar: West Siang DIPRO Gijum Tali has been promoted after 30 years as the deputy director (DD) of the department of information & public relations (DIPR).

Tali, who will join his duties on Friday at the DIPR office in Naharlagun, informed that he was the longest serving government servant in the same post (of DIPRO).

“The promotion has materialised 30 years after I broke the state and national record for being the longest serving government servant in the same post,” he said.