Arunachal Pradesh to host maiden Tribal Film Festival

MUMBAI, 4 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh is set to host its maiden International Tribal Film Festival, which will screen movies across different languages by tribal and non-tribal filmmakers.

Curated by the government of Arunachal Pradesh and supported by the union information & broadcasting ministry’s directorate of film festivals, the two-day festival will showcase films and documentaries dealing with the tribal art and culture.

The festival will open on Saturday in Dirang in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. The movies will be screened at Picturetime’s MDMT (mobile digital movie theatre).

The festival will also hold panel discussions on the importance of tribal films and the pros and cons of shooting in the Northeast. Besides, an interactive session with the National Award-winning sound designer from the region, Debajit Gayan, will also be organised during the movie gala.

Assamese film Semkhor (in Dimasa language), Crossing Bridges, which won the National Film Award for best film in Shertukpen language in 2013, A Dog and His Man, National Award-winning Khasi film Onataah, acclaimed 2021 bilingual Manipuri film Nine Hills One Valley, and Ma.Ama, the first Garo movie to win a National Award, are among the movies to be screened at the festival.

According to the organisers, Home Minister Bamang Felix will inaugurate the festival. Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering will declare Picturetime’ MDMT open. (PTI)