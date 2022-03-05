Mishra calls on Assam counterpart

GUWAHATI, 4 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra met his Assam counterpart Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here in Assam on Friday and discussed strengthening the goodwill among the people of the two neighbouring states.

Mishra expressed optimism that the chief ministers of Arunachal and Assam are working seriously and the boundary issues will be solved amicably in the near future.

“It will reinforce the age-old amity amongst the people,” he said.

The governor also shared his concern over the Arunachali students stranded in Ukraine, and expressed hope that the central government is working round the clock for their evacuation.

The governors discussed various avenues where the people of the two states can work together for mutual benefit, and advocated conducting more cultural and educational exchange programmes for promoting the cultural richness of the region for the youths of the states.

They shared their thoughts on preservation of the natural environment, flora, fauna and archaeological assets, and at the same time emphasised on expediting the implementation of developmental projects. (Raj Bhavan)