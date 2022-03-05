Govt will prepare holistic development plan for Paglam: CM

DAMBUK, 4 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday assured the people of Paglam in Lower Dibang Valley district that, immediately after the forthcoming budget session, an expert technical team will be dispatched to Paglam to study and propose a holistic development plan, which will be immediately sanctioned by the state government.

Paglam is prone to flooding by the Siang river as well as three of its tributaries.

Attending the Ali-Aye-Ligang festival here, Khandu said, “Construction of only a bridge and a road will not be enough for overall development of the area which has been literally deprived since years.”

He directed the deputy commissioner to “provide all government schemes and welfare measures under the state and central government flagship programmes to the 10 villages of Paglam area through Sarkar Aapke Dwar or other programmes.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by local legislator Gum Tayeng, Khandu stated that the state government will plan a holistic development programme, including every sector, for the area.

On the drinking water problem, he said that “the issue will be resolved under the Jal Jeevan Mission.” He informed that the state government has decided to achieve the target of 100 percent potable tap water supply to each household by 2023, as against the national target of 2024.

“PHED is undertaking the project ‘augmentation drinking water for Paglam area’ and soon ground work will start. I promise that there won’t be any drinking water problem in your area for the next 30 years,” Khandu assured.

On being informed that the lone secondary school in Paglam has been destroyed by floods, Khandu asked the DC to visit the school and submit a proposal to the government. He assured that “whatever is proposed, the government will approve and provide funds.”

He further informed that a new alignment is being proposed for providing power supply to the area as the earlier line was washed away by floods. “As soon as the alignment is complete, electric poles will be erected and supply will begin,” he stated.

“Due to road connectivity, Dambuk and Bomjir areas have evolved from the ‘Kalapani’ tag. Now it is time for Paglam area to shrug off this tag. We will ensure it,” he said.

Khandu was accompanied by Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Laisam Simai, Ojing Tasing and Zignu Namchoom, former minister Rodin Pertin, and the DC and the SP of Lower Dibang Valley district. (CM’s PR Cell)