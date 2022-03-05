3 critically injured in accident

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Three persons reportedly sustained critical injuries after the Tata Nexon car they were travelling in skidded off the road in Raga in Kamle district on Friday morning.

The vehicle (AS01-EJ-1480), which was coming from Daporijo to Itanagar, veered off the road near the old kerosene depot in Raga township, and plunged into a rocky rain-fed stream bed.

The injured persons have been identified as Jamun Dui, Himi Mra and Raja Maling. All of them have been evacuated to Itanagar, informed Kamle SP Taru Gusar.

The SP added that the accident might have occurred due to rash driving.