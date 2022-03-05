Invest in individual sports

Seven sportspersons have made the state proud by winning medals in international sporting events.

Six Wushu players from the state displayed outstanding performance at the International Moscow Wushu Stars Championship.

Mepung Lamgu, Nyeman Wangsu, Dani Nuri, Taug Ama, Yorna Rosni and Bamang Ampa won nine medals, including five gold medals, at the championship.

In addition to the achievements in Moscow, Rupa Bayor, who has been consistent in her performance, won a bronze medal in the 8th Croatia Open International Taekwondo Championship to become the first Indian female athlete to win any medal at a G2 event of World Taekwondo.

These recent achievements are reiteration that players can perform splendidly, given the right guidance and platforms.

The state government should invest in these medal-winning players. They should be given necessary facilities and financial incentives, so that they are able to perform consistently, without having to worry about logistics of equipment, training and finances to take part in international events.

These recent achievements should also encourage the government to come up with a policy to give more attention to individual sports.

Unlike other states of the Northeast, Arunachal remains one state that has not been able to send a player to the Olympics, even though there is no dearth of talents.

The scenario could change if attention is given to players with potential. All facilities must be provided to them. The state should relook at its sporting policy by giving attention to facilities and providing coaches required by sportspersons, as well as financial incentives.

The government should also figure out a way to ensure that genuine achievers are given government jobs, so that they are able to perform without having to worry about livelihood options.