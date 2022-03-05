Awareness prog on drug abuse held

KAMKI, 4 Mar: The NSS unit and the women’s cell of Donyi-Polo Government College (DPGC) here in West Siang district organised an awareness programme on ‘drug abuse substances’, in collaboration with Aalo-based NGO Mothers Vision, at the DPGC on Friday.

Addressing the programme, Yomcha ZPM Jumde Gamlin and Mothers Vision director Kenedy Bagra highlighted the ill-effects of drug addiction.

“Addiction is not just about a substance you consume on a daily basis. It involves more than use of drugs and alcohol. It directly determines the character of a user. The user gradually becomes a person no longer good, pleasant and safe to be associated with, which, in turn, leads to disintegration from everything that’s essential to lead a happy life,” said Bagra.

The ZPM highlighted the importance and positive effects of awareness campaigns on youths. She appealed to the college authority to regularly conduct such campaigns. She emphasized also on sports and cultural activities to be developed, “so that students could be diverted from falling in the trap of addiction.”

DPGC Principal Dr Gindu Borang, Kamba CO Jumyir Ronya and others also spoke.

The programme was led by Assistant Professor Teli Momu, along with the college’s women’s cell coordinator Dr Mumpy Panor.

Faculty members, NSS volunteers and students of the college attended the programme.