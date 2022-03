YINGKIONG, 4 Mar: The Upper Siang district administration, with the help of the police, destroyed about 1,330 square metres of illicit poppy cultivation at different locations in Jeru village in Katan circle on 3 March.

Around 15 poppy cultivators were also identified.

The team, led by Mariyang ADC Khoda Lasa, included Yingkiong CO Mum Messar, Mariyang CO Austin Tayeng, Mariyang PS OC Dutin Panggam and the GBs of Jeru village. (DIPRO)