Edn commissioner inspects GHSS

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: Education Commissioner Padmini Singla, along with ICR DC Talo Potom, Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu and DDSE ST Zara inspected the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here on Friday.

Interacting with the staffers and teachers of the school, the commissioner urged the teachers to work with dedication and sincerity. She emphasised on “the importance of the question papers of previous years” and asked the teachers to help their students “in solving the question papers of at least the last three years, and also the sample papers published by the CBSE as well as the education department.”

The DC requested the commissioner to set up a digital library/e-library in the school, saying it would immensely benefit the students.

The visiting team was informed that the construction of the incomplete new building at the school has been taken up by the engineering wing of the education department. Once completed, the RCC G+2 multipurpose building will accommodate a large number of students. (DIPRO)