ZPDP, GPDP for Leparada finalised

BASAR, 4 Mar: The Leparada District Planning Committee (DPC) finalised the Zilla Parishad Development Plan (ZPDP) and the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) for the district on Friday.

Among others, DC Duli Kamduk and ZPC Nyabi Jini Dirchi were present at the DPC meeting.

The ZPC exhorted the heads of offices to “take up all schemes which are based on community needs in time.” She also urged all HoDs to “take the people’s plan campaign and prepare plan for the benefit of the rural populace.” (DIPRO)