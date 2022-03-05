Awareness prog on small savings organised

KHONSA, 4 Mar: The central treasury office here in Tirap district on Friday organised an awareness programme on small savings at the NBF conference hall here.

The programme was aimed at generating awareness among the rural folks about small savings schemes and their benefits.

Treasury Officer Mino Tayeng highlighted the importance of the small savings schemes and how they play a key role in nation-/state-building.

Postmaster Chowang Wangsa spoke on various small savings schemes available and the importance of creating awareness among the rural people about these schemes.

ZPMs and members of the Tirap unit of the Women’s Welfare Association also attended the programme. (DIPRO)