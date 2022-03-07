AR, NSCN (IM) exchange gunfire

Staff Reporter

KHONSA, 6 Mar: A gun battle between the 6 Assam Rifles (AR) and suspected NSCN (IM) operatives erupted at around 6 pm on Sunday in between Kapu and Bera villages in Tirap district.

At the time of filing this report, the firing had stopped, but security forces could not confirm any casualties due to darkness. The operation to narrow down on the NSCN (IM) operatives had been launched based on input.

“Input was received that NSCN (IM) were moving around Tirap and Longding district bordering area around the Tissa river. The local source also gathered information that NSCN (IM) cadre visited Kapu village on Saturday and demanded road construction agency based in the village to pay money,” said a local police official.

Meanwhile, confirming the incident, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa said that more details are awaited. “The whole area has been cordoned off. The situation will be clear tomorrow,” he said.