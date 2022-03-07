Arunachal win match in Ranji Trophy

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh won a match in the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament for the first time on Sunday, ever since the Northeast was included in the tournament in 2018.

The first match of the Ranji Trophy was played between Arunachal and Bihar in Kolkata from 3 to 4 March. Arunachal won the match with first-timer Nabam Abo from Ompuli village in Papum Pare district being behind the victory.

Abo bowled 10.3 overs and conceded 32 runs in the first innings, and took 6 wickets, which helped Arunachal take the lead in the first innings. In the second innings, he bowled 11.5 overs and took 3 wickets for 47 runs – the highest among all the players.

Expressing happiness over winning a Ranji Trophy match for the first time, cricketer Techi Doria, who made his first class debut for Arunachal in Ranjhi Trophy in 2018, said, “The attitude for cricket has been changed. There has been an enormous improvement among the players while comparing with the seniors and new players.”

He said that, “within these three years of journey for the Ranjhi Trophy, with rigorous hard work, the players have got to know about their weaknesses and what needs to be improved.”

The Arunachal team comprised 20 members, with three players from outside the state.

The team is expected to return to the state on Tuesday.