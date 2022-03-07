Tapor Pullom’s family to stage protest seeking his return

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Mar: Following up on the case of Tapor Pullom, of Monigong in Shi-Yomi district, who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA in September 2015, his family members said that they would stage a protest in Itanagar “since no response has been received from both the state and the central governments so far.”

This was informed by Amoni Diru, daughter-in-law of 47-year-old Tapor Pullom.

“This will be the third protest so far. The first was staged on 1 March in Monigong and in Tato, the headquarters of Shi-Yomi district, and the second one was on 2 March,” she said.

Diru questioned why it is taking so long to find Pullom, or to have him released. “There has been not a single phone call or any information received from the government till date,” she said.

“If there is no response from the government after the 11 March protest too, then we will be protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar,” she added.

So far, three letters have been submitted separately to the home affairs ministry and union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju by MP Tapir Gao and Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, along with Vicky Pullom, son of Tapor Pullom.

The protest will see the participation of the public from Shi-Yomi, family members, the Shi-Yomi unit of the Adi Bane Kebang, and the Shajee Youth Association.