PM SVANidhi camp underway

RAGA, 7 Mar: Thirty-five vendors applied for the first loan of Rs 10,000 on the first day of a PM SVANidhi camp for urban street vendors of Raga town, which was inaugurated by UD AE Gyati Tame here in Kamle district on Monday.

ArSULM State Mission Manager Ravi Sharma briefed the vendors on the PM SVANidhi scheme and the benefits of the same, and requested them to enroll and avail the benefits, “so that, later on, the vendors registered under the camp can be issued letter of recommendation and smart ID card, too.”

“Also, under SHGs and ALFs formation, revolving fund of Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 be availed by the members,” he informed.

All the applications filled online on Monday were forwarded to the SBI bank branches in Raga.