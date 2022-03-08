Gov advocates organ donation

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Governor BD Mishra has advocated organ donation, saying that he himself has pledged to donate his organs to medical science.

Mishra said this during a meeting with Guwahati (Assam)-based Zublee Foundation’s Director Amitabh Gohain and CEO Priyanka Borah at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

“There is an urgent need for creating awareness amongst the people of the state about the need for organ donation,” he said, and called upon the people to “motivate and encourage more people towards organ donation in their life.”

“We should all come forward and be a part of this noble cause,” he said.

The governor emphasized on adopting the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 2011 Regulation, amended in 2014 for facilitating deceased organ donations and transplantation as an alternative option for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Borah said that organ donation and transplantation have been “one of the best alternatives to end stage organ failures.”

“Body organs such as the kidney, lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, skin tissues, bone tissues, and heart valves can be donated,” she said. (Raj Bhavan)