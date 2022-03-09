IMC to make parking space mandatory in commercial bldgs

ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang informed that the corporation has resolved to make parking space in all commercial buildings mandatory to ease traffic issues.

He said this during an IMC meeting on Tuesday, which was attended by the corporators of all the wards, the deputy mayor and the commissioner.

The mayor stated that the IMC will build more parking spaces for vehicles along the national highway and in sectors, wherever space is available, after consultation with the corporators of the respective wards.

“We all are facing the heat of the traffic congestion in the Itanagar Capital Region, so this is the appropriate time to cooperate with the corporation to streamline it, and every commercial building in the IMC jurisdiction should create space for parking,” the mayor added.

Issues related to drainage system and trading licence were also discussed.

The mayor informed that the IMC will soon launch a trading licence checking drive in order to prevent its misuse and to stop revenue leakage.

On the issue of drainage system, Phassang said, “State government has already constructed CC roads in all the sectors, but due to absence of proper drainage system, denizens have to face the problem of water logging, especially during the monsoons; therefore, IMC has resolved to take all possible move for construction of drainage system in the ICR.”

Among other things, the issues of solid waste management system and a permanent office building of the IMC were also discussed.