BIZARI, 8 Mar: The Society for Education and Environmental Development (SEED), in collaboration with Elisha English Medium School, conducted various literary and sports competitions for the school’s students on 5 and 6 March.

Monika Subba, Aina Damin and Minggit Megu came first in the essay writing, drawing and frog jump competition, respectively.

The headmaster of the school, MG Anto, lauded the SEED for conducting various events at the school, starting from 2014 onwards.