Training prog on SPICE model underway

YUPIA, 8 Mar: A three-day training programme on the SPICE model for the panchayati raj members, officials of the panchayati raj & rural development department, SHG members and other stakeholders of Borum and Doimukh CD blocks began here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.

On the first day of the programme, which is being organised by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) in collaboration with the district administration, SIRD&PR Assistant Director (Rural Governance) Mihin Lali informed that “the SPICE model is a new concept which is going to be activated from 1 April, 2022 onwards.”

The programme was inaugurated by PD Bengia Yakar, in the presence of Borum member secretary Yakar Dawe, Doimukh member secretary Dr Mumne Borang, and Lali.

PTAs Tana Topu Tara and Koj Tayu, Doimukh RE Gumrik Ete, and Borum and Doimukh BBM Liamkham Afi are the resource persons of the programme. (DIPRO)