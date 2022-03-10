Assn. submits memo to CM, seeks creation of posts

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: In a three-point memorandum submitted to the chief minister on Wednesday, the Arunachal Tourism Unemployed Youth Association (ATUYA) has sought early creation of more posts of district tourism officer (DTO) as well as creation of new posts of tourist information officer (TIP).

The association claimed that a single DTO is presently holding charge of two to three districts in the state due to non-creation of more DTO posts.

“Officers from alien departments, who are not even from the tourism sector, are holding additional charge of the DTO’s designation. Also, it has been almost two decades since the concerned department advertised recruitment for the post of DTO,” the association claimed.

It has also called for the inclusion of tourism management courses in every government affiliated college and university of the state.