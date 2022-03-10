CS fixes deadline for sanctioning of Atma Nirbhar schemes

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar stressed on the need to complete sanctioning of the Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) by 15 March.

Taking stock of the progress of the ANKY and ANBY, in a meeting with all the deputy commissioners (DCs), regional managers of the State Bank of India, MDs of Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank and APEX Bank and others, here on Wednesday, Kumar said that there should be proper coordination between the DCs and the banks to achieve the targets under the Atma Nirbhar schemes.

Dismayed over the poor performance of some districts, he asked the DCs to “reconcile the gaps and disparities in terms of figures and work accordingly.”

Emphasizing that maximum beneficiaries should be covered under the two Atma Nirbhar schemes of the state government, the CS directed the DCs to depute district agriculture officers and district horticulture officers to guide the applicants in submitting loan applications.

“In case of rejection of any application by the banks due to insufficient documents, such applicants may be guided by the district administration for re-submission with full documents before the deadline, which is 15 March, 2022,” the CS added.

The CS further requested the financial institutions to take up the loan applications under the ANKY and ANBY on priority basis and expedite the process of loan and reiterated that the loan sanction and disbursement should be completed by 15 March.

The meeting was also attended by Agriculture Production Commissioner Rajeev Verma, Secretary of Agriculture and Horticulture, Bidol Tayeng and directors of agriculture and horticulture. (PRO to CS)