House gutted

[Prafulla Kaman]

RUKSIN, 9 Mar: The house of one Kishore Paron was gutted in a fire incident at Ralung village here in East Siang district on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the adjoining STP building and the storehouses within no time.

Fire tenders from Assam’s Jonai sub-division doused the fire.

Paron and his wife sustained minor burns.

As per the preliminary assessment, properties worth Rs 50 lakhs were damaged in the fire.

The fire also caused damage to properties of a neighbor.

Meanwhile, police from the Ruksin police station visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Ruksin ZPM Aruni Jamoh has appealed to the East Siang district administration to provide immediate relief and necessary help to the fire victims for their quick rehabilitation.