Public hearing on VFR held at Ziro

ZIRO, 9 Mar: A public hearing on Kassin Puttu (Ago) Village Forest Reserve (VFR) was conducted at the DC’s conference hall here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Presiding over the hearing, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Hapoli forest division, Abhinav Kumar elaborated on the importance of the creation of VRFs for the benefit of local residents.

Kumar said the VRF model also helps in restoration of degraded forest areas of the state and water conservation in the region. He suggested that the landowners hold further meetings with the involvement of PRI members at village level and submit their opinion to the government within a month.

Upper Yachuli ZPM Khoda Depung stressed that landowners should be made aware of any developmental schemes to be implemented in their areas for equitable development of the region.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation on the history of the VFR was done by Yachuli RFO Likha Obi.

Representatives and elders from Harung and Khoda clans expressed their views over notification of Kassin Puttu (Ago) VFR and said that the rightful claims of the original land donors must be included in the notification.

As per the preliminary notification of the VFR, dated Itanagar, the 19th January 2018, the state government had proposed to constitute the land as Kassin Putu (Ago) VFR.

The hearing was attended by the landowners and other members of the Harung and Khoda clans. (DIPRO)