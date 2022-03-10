Pigs dying of African Swine Fever

[Chukhu Indu]

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: As many as 15 pigs in and around Nirjuli area have died due to African Swine Fever (ASF) since mid December 2021 to 15 February last.

Based on a report from the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Guwahati on the confirmation of ASF, declaring ‘D’ Sector Nirjuli as the epicentre, the government had issued a notification to the department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary for surveillance in December last year.

It identified Dikrong, Rayo, Anya and Composite Livestock Farm Colony as infected zones.

Villages that come under the radius of 1 km around the epicentre are designated as infected zones and those within 10 km radius are designated as surveillance zones.

After the month-long surveillance, more than 80 pigs were culled on Wednesday in those identified locations, including the epicentre in ‘D’ Sector.

“The pigs were being euthanized and disposed of in a proper location under the department’s area,” informed senior Veterinary Officer Gamnya B Garam of the Disease Investigation Laboratory, Nirjuli.

The senior VO also highlighted the difficulties the ground officials and staffers have to face while dealing with pig breeders.

“We had to put a halt on the culling of the pigs today and we will be deciding on further course of action,” he said.

Referring to the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animals Act, 2009, Clause 19, he informed, “any veterinary or other competent officer may enter upon or inspect any land or building.”

He further said that the public should also cooperate on the matter, while adding that “the entire process is very difficult as it affects the economic condition too.”

ASF is a highly contagious hemorrhagic viral disease associated with high fatality rates in domestic and wild pigs, and is caused by the African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV).

The disease had been reported for the first time in the country in 2020. ASF was first reported 100 years ago in Africa.

In April 2020, there was an outbreak of the disease in West Kameng, Papum Pare, Leparada, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, East Siang, Lohit, Namsai and Changlang districts.

After the outbreak of the virus, a statewide ban on transportation of pigs and sale of pork was put in place.