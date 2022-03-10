Screening-cum-awareness camp on hearing held

PASIGHAT, 9 Mar: A screening-cum-awareness camp themed, ‘To hear for life, listen with care’ was organized by the East Siang district health society (National Program for Prevention and Control of Deafness) at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital here on Wednesday as part of the World Hearing Day observance.

Over 50 patients got themselves tested and were advised on ear care during the camp.

DPO Dr Talom, JDHS Dr Talung Tali, DMO Dr Radesh Tatan and MS Dr Yater Ringu Darang also attended the camp. (DIPRO)