IAF wing commander calls on DC

PASIGHAT, 9 Mar: Wing Commander S Shanmugam of the 11 Airmen Selection Centre, Air Force, Guwahati met East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu at his office here on Wednesday, during which they discussed modalities to conduct an awareness campaign and an Indian Air Force (IAF) recruitment rally at a suitable date in East Siang district.

During the discussion, Shanmugam assured the DC of best support and assistance from the IAF to the youths of the district in particular and the state as a whole.

Taggu assured that the district administration will provide all logistic support and cooperation to the IAF.

Shanmugam also met retired group captain M Panging Pao and discussed various issues, including conduct of the proposed awareness campaign and recruitment rally at Pasighat soon. (DIPRO)