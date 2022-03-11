15 APST youths to join Bengaluru firm

NAMSAI, 10 Mar: A group of 15 unemployed APST youths on Thursday left for Bengaluru to join Qikwork Services Pvt Ltd there, having completed a six-month training in fashion designing under the DDU-GKY training programme held at the World Education Mission (WEM) training centre located in the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) campus in Namsai.

WEM skill development project head Himanshu Sarathe is leading the team.

This is the first ever batch of trainees which has successfully completed the training in fashion designing, according to a release issued by the AUS.

The release said that the Bengaluru-based firm “is an established apparel manufacturer going by the brand name Smart Staff’.”