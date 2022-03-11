7th session of APLA begins today

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: The 7th session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) will begin on Friday.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte informed the media here on Thursday that, besides the presentation of the budget, some bills will be tabled during the session.

“On the first day, governor will address the assembly. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds finance ministry, will present budget on 14 March,” Pongte informed.

He further said that, apart from a few amendment bills related to universities, there will be no major bill presented during the session. He added that, for the first time, the bills will be passed through electronic voting.