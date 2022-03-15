IMC to create parking spaces in busy market areas

NAHARLAGUN, 14 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang informed that the IMC is soon going to create parking spaces in the Ganga area and other locations to ease parking problems in busy market areas.

He said this during a meeting of the IMC here on Monday.

The mayor presented a brief on the modalities for creation of parking spaces in various locations between Banderdewa and Itanagar, basic amenities in recreation centres, beautification of the capital, and other issues.

Stating that town beautification is one of the major priorities, Phassang informed that a decision was also taken to beautify every crossroad and road junction under the IMC’s jurisdiction.

“Moreover, beautification of Bank Tinali junction has already been started. Soon we will install a statue of Mahatma Gandhi,” stated the mayor.

Expressing concern over the absence of basic facilities like toilets in recreation centres, Phassang informed that the IMC has resolved to establish basic facilities in all the recreation centres, including Pahalwan Mod.