Weeklong anti-drugs campaign begins

DIRANG, 14 Mar: The information & public relations department on Monday launched a weeklong ‘anti-drugs awareness campaign’ here in West Kameng district, in collaboration with NGO Parivartan.

Over 100 participants attended the first day of the campaign, which will also cover all the subdivisions of the district.

West Kameng DIPRO (in-charge) Lobom Tamin informed that the campaign is aimed at “disseminating awareness regarding drug abuse and de-addiction, in order to keep Dirang township drug-free.”

Dirang CO Nima Phuntsok said, “Drug addiction is rapidly spreading within the youths in Dirang and they are often found involved in many drug cases reported to the district police. The district administration is concerned about these drug-related cases and has been conducting a series of operations within the circle, in cooperation with the police department, PRI leaders, GBs and public, to control it.”

“Drugs not only ruin the life of the individual; rather it disturbs the whole family, neighbours and society,” he added.

Dirang PS OC Lam Dondu spoke about the punishment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, while MO Thupten Dorjee Granchidhar and Parivartan resource persons Dilip Gaonkar and Purna Pawe spoke on the ill-effects and causes of drug addiction, and on measures to control such addiction. (DIPRO)