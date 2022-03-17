Arunachal govt has terminated agreements with 44 private power developers: Dy CM

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has terminated 44 agreements with private power developers as they were “not inclined to execute” projects, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein informed the assembly on Wednesday.

During a zero-hour discussion initiated by NPP member Tarn Dakpe, Mein said the terminated projects were offered to central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), considering their performance and reliability.

The state government had inked 153 memoranda of agreements with various CPSUs and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 46,943 megawatt (MW), he said.

Mein said the MoAs were signed in accordance with the hydropower policies of the Centre and the state government.

“After the allotments, progress in many projects could not be achieved due to various reasons. Despite serving several notices to private developers concerned, they were not inclined to execute the projects, for which 44 MoAs have been terminated,” Mein, who also holds the hydropower portfolio, said.

Of the remaining MoAs, 405-MW Ranganadi, 110-MW Pare, 600-MW Kameng and 24-MW Dikshi projects have been commissioned.

“The 2000-MW Lower Subansiri project is in the advanced stage of completion and two units, combining 500 MW, are expected to be commissioned during this year.

“The whole project will be commissioned in 2023, providing the state government 240 MW free power of its share,” the deputy chief minister said.

He also said the long-pending land acquisition issue for the 2,880-MW Dibang multipurpose project has also been resolved and its construction will commence soon.

“This has opened the gate for an investment of Rs 30,000 crore, which will result in revenue generation of Rs 600 crore annually,” he said.

Of the terminated projects, the government recently handed over Nafra (120 MW) and New Melling (90 MW) projects to North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd and approved allotment of Amulin (420 MW), Emini (500 MW) and Mihundon (400 MW) to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVN) for “unlocking these projects which were stuck for various reasons”.

“The state government is regularly pursuing the matter of hydropower development with the Centre and as a result, the central government in its recent decision prepared an indicative list of 29 projects having installed capacity of 32,415 MW,” Mein said.

The Centre has identified these projects for getting due diligence, and analysis would be conducted by for CPSUs National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), SJVN, NEEPCO and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd (THDC) before recommending the valuation of each project for approval.

“I have also held a meeting with CMDs of all the four designated CPSUs. The state government is facilitating the whole process for timely completion of such transfer of the projects from IPPs to CPSUs. After allotment, these projects will enable an estimated investment of Rs 44 lakh crore in the state,” he pointed out.

Raising the issue of handing over of Kamla hydro project to NHPC from Jindal Power, Dakpe was apprehensive whether the power producer would be able to commission it on time.

He also urged the state government to prepare an MoU with NHPC for the project, keeping in view the interest of the affected people besides the establishment of an ITI in the area and providing jobs to locals.

Mein, in response, assured him that the power developer would be asked to coordinate with the local people while executing the project.

“Kamla project is also in the indicative list of the Centre, designated for analysis and valuation by NHPC.

“The due diligence process has already been initiated by NHPC in coordination with Jindal Power and is expected to be completed soon. The transfer of documents has been completed and NHPC is expected to submit the report to the Centre soon for approval, Mein added. (PTI)