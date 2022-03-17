Fire at Yigi Kaum, 12 houses, granaries gutted

AALO, 16 Mar: Six houses and an equal number of granaries were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at around 1.30 AM at Yigi Kaum village, around 10 km from here in West Siang district, on Wednesday.

The fire brigade from the Aalo Fire Station reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and doused the fire.

An electric short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

West Siang Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato, along with DDMO Dorjee Neema visited affected families and distributed immediate relief materials to them.

Pushi ZPM Advocate Gekar Angu and the Central Kargu Gamgi also provided relief materials to the fire victims.

Angu has assured the fire victims to help in replacing/ obtaining documents that were lost or destroyed in the fire with the help of the district legal service authority. (DIPRO)