Priest killed by unattended live wire

SIBE, 16 Mar: The Bogum Ao Foundation (BAF) has claimed that local priest Jumbi Nada died by electrocution on 12 March due to an unattended electric live wire and “the negligence of the contractor of the RWD department and Power department.”

The society claimed that “a Tata trailer ferrying an earth mover had broken the electric wire and left the live wire on the roadside. The broken electric wire had been brought before the knowledge of the department of Power, but it was kept unattended.

As a result of such negligence and carelessness, late Jumbi Nada contacted the live wire and died on the spot.”

The society said that it had lodged an FIR at the Gensi police station on 12 March, but “no tangible action has been taken so far against the contractor and department concerned.”

Condemning the “carelessness of the department and the contractor of the RWD department,” the BAF demanded that the authorities initiate action and ensure strict punishment against the contractor and department of Power for negligence and laxity, due to which, the Bogum family had to lose one of its renowned family members.”

“Late Nada was a great orator, renowned priest with a vast knowledge. He was one of the strongest pillars of the Bogum Ao and Galo society. His untimely death has created a void which shall be hard to fill,” the organization said.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved family members, BAF members, led by its president Tumto Kamchi prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.