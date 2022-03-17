Hillang Yajik finishes 4th at Federation Cup

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: Hillang Yajik finished 4th in the model physique above 165 cm category at the 11th Federation Cup National Championship 2022 (Senior Men’s Bodybuilding, 14th Senior Women’s Bodybuilding and 9th Men’s & Women’s Physique Sports National Championship) held at Gangtok, Sikkim from 11 to 14 March.

Other participants from Arunachal, Nabam Abu (below 75 kg bodybuilding), Subhasish Patra (men’s sports physique) and Niaimun Mara (model physique below 165 cms) also gave tough fights in their respective categories, but could not make podium finishes, informed the Arunachal Body Building Association.