Tse Yang Tsokpa wins 9th Pedung Archery Tournament

BOMDILA, 16 Mar: Tse Yang Tsokpa won the 9th Pedung Archery Tournament defeating Sera Dekling 115-101 in the final at Pedung village near here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Karmo Siongju of Tse Yang Tsokpa team, who scored 26 points, was declared as the best shooter of the final match.

The award for best shooter of the tournament went to Wangdi of Taksang team.

Besides the two finalists, Pedung Archery team, Manimanzang Pedung Youth, Garoda team, Tawang Resident Society and the Bomdila Archery Club participated in the tournament.

Monpa Mimang Tsokpa president Dorjee Phuntso and Bomdila Buddhist Society president Ledo Thungon, among others attended the final day of the tournament.

The tournament was organized by the villagers of Pedung under the chairmanship of Gaon Burah Kesang Tsering.