Libang inaugurates AYUSH wellness centre

CHIMPU, 17 Mar: Health Minister Alo Libang inaugurated an Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) wellness centre in the Arunachal Pradesh Police battalion (APPBn) campus here on Thursday.

Addressing the officers and staff of the health department, Libang said that the state government is promoting the health management system and developing infrastructure to provide investigation and treatment to those in need, especially in the far-flung and rural areas of the state.

“We are trying our best effort in the mission and many more to be done,” he said.

With regard to the AYUSH system of medicines and treatment, Libang said that it provides health services to around 30 percent of the population, being one of the oldest systems of medicine.

The health minister also pointed out the need for a separate directorate for AYUSH in order to strengthen the system. “The government is working on it,” he said.

Forty-six AYUSH health & wellness centres are expected to be inaugurated in the state in due course of time under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Currently, there are three AYUSH centres in the state.

“The AYUSH system of medicines has already been there in the state, and now the government of India has directed that the system be strengthened across the country, and as such, we are also strengthening with regulating and inaugurating dozens of centres across the state and a separate directorate will help the system in the most effective way,” Libang noted.

“Currently there are 132 health centres in the state that have AYUSH medical officers and OPDs, along with 36 sub-centres and AYUSH centres where AYUSH medicines will be provided,” he said.