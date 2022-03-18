New APSCW body yet to be constituted

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Over a month has passed since the fifth body of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) was dissolved on 30 January this year, and the new body of members is yet to be formed.

Former member secretary M Taipodia on Thursday informed that the outgoing members submitted the list of the applicants to the nodal department before 30 January, and that the department has further forwarded the same to the state government.

Such delays in forming a successive body have been witnessed over many years in the state.

Taipodia stated that the formation of a new body usually takes time and in the meantime, the women & child development (WCD) commissioner becomes the chairperson in-charge of the commission.

The WCD commissioner will be looking after the normal official procedures till a new body is constituted.

Many concur that the delay on the part of the government will hinder the welfare activities carried out by the commission for the state’s women.

Former APSCW chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi has also called for early formation of the commission’s new body in the greater interest of the state’s women.

“The new commission should be constituted soon to address the complaints of women victims. Otherwise the welfare of women will be affected and the women victims will suffer,” she added.

Techi suggested that the new commission should be constituted of women who have worked in this particular field and really want to empower the state’s women.