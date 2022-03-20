Parents highlight problems faced by JNV Seppa

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: A group of parents have submitted a joint representation to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jha, highlighting several problems being faced by the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Seppa in East Kameng district.

Established in 1988, the institution is the first JNV of the Northeast.

Highlighting the matter of the incomplete boundary wall around the school, the parents in their representation said that “around 80 metres of the school’s boundary wall is yet to be constructed, due to which stray animals are roaming freely in the school compound.”

“The boundary wall needs to be completed at the earliest to protect the school compound,” the parents – Blagang Dada, Vijay Kino, Taniang Cheda, John Bagang and Kocho Jomoh – said in the letter.

The parents also highlighted the need to post a regular principal and to stop the frequent transfer and posting of teachers of the school, so as to ensure smooth functioning of the academic activities.

Early completion of the staff quarters, extension of the boys’ and girls’ hostels and scarcity of water were the other points put forward by the parents in their representation, copies of which have been forwarded to union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku, East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla, and the JNV Seppa principal.