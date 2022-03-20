Cross-country race held against drug abuse

JOLLANG, 19 Mar: As many as 510 students, along with faculty members of the Don Bosco College (DBC) here participated in a cross-country race organised by the DBC on Saturday to spread awareness on the ‘evil impact’ of drug abuse among the youths.

Themed ‘Drug-free society’, the race started from the DBC, covered the distance to Stream Resort in Chimpu, and concluded at the DBC.

Joram Taje and Tassar Yagung secured first position in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively, the college informed in a release.