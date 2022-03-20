One injured, 7 shops destroyed in fire

DIYUN, 19 Mar: One person suffered injuries while seven shops were completely destroyed in a devastating fire which occurred in the market area here in Changlang district at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

At around 1:30 am, three fire tenders from Namsai, Manbhum and Innao reached the spot and managed to douse the flames, which continued to rage on till the morning hours.

Diyun circle does not have a fire station yet.

The shops selling groceries, stationery, electronic items and PDS rice were all turned to ashes.

The injured is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital here.