FTI acting workshop underway

[ Chukhu Indu ]

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: The Film & Television Institute (FTI) here – an extension campus of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata – is conducting a 12-day acting workshop which will conclude on 22 March.

This year 20 students have enrolled for the workshop. This is the second such workshop since 2021, especially reserved for the students of Arunachal Pradesh, and is being held in collaboration with the information & public relations directorate.

Participants from all walks of life, including a mother of five children, students, and professionals are attending the workshop.

Speaking to this reporter, one of the participants, Techi Kokololo, said that the workshop sessions have been therapeutic for her and gave her an opportunity to introspect. Similarly, Nabam Yeni, a clinical psychologist at the Midpu Mental Hospital, said that “the rigorous exercise as part of the session was a transformational one – exciting and adventurous.”

Likha Rajum, a postgraduate student, said that the workshop has motivated him to put life into anything. “It can breathe life into even a rock,” he said of the workshop.

Most of the students are looking forward to finding avenues in acting in the future after the workshop. Mr Arunachal 2021, Minjum Padu, who is also attending the workshop, said, “Even if I don’t get a chance, I will keep on trying.”

The script for the acting workshop has been written by filmmaker and writer Duyu Tabyo, along with local actor and producer Subu Gambu, informed SRFTI Director Sounak Kar.

Talo Babing from Kurung Kumey district, a former student of the FTI Itanagar, who is currently coordinating with the crew, said that the course has taught them to be patient.

“The workshop makes attendance compulsory, so that the students may support one another, attend each group’s act, and promote teamwork and patience,” informed one of the female participants.

Since 2017, the SRFTI has been conducting 10-week-long courses in filmmaking called ‘A short trip to cinema’ all over India. It is worth mentioning that, during its six batches of training, 43 out of the 93 students have been from Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the Northeast.

Retired SRFTI professor Debashis Guha informed that “the chance for Arunachal is limited now, but very soon the scenario will change,” citing the success of Manipur and Assam film industries.

Guha informed that Sange Dorjee, the maker of the films Crossing Bridges (2013) and River Songs (2018), is an alumnus of the SRFTI.

He also mentioned Sadang Arangham, who is currently making documentaries on Arunachal, and said that “their fresh and imaginative ideas are making a lasting impression in the country.”