Geli Kamki wins ‘Arunachal Singing Star Season-1’

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Mar: The grand finale of the online state-level singing competition, ‘Arunachal Singing Star Season-1’, concluded at a city hotel here on 19 March, with Geli Kamki emerging the winner and Dr Permbe winning the ‘audience choice’ award.

The three-month-long event, with several rounds of selection, saw the participation of artists from different districts of the state.

Senior artiste Ashok Sonam and Jeli Kayi of ‘Indian Idol’ fame were the judges of the competition. Topan Rimo Matam is the ‘founder-cum-chairman’ of the event.

Attending the programme, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang said it was a “noble act” to organise the online singing competition during the time of Covid-19.

List of winners