Symposium on Anglo-Adi (Abor) wars conducted

PASIGHAT, 20 Mar: Many intellectuals, historians and academicians participated in a symposium on the ‘Anglo-Adi (Abor) wars’, which was conducted in the CHF auditorium here in East Siang district on 19 March.

The symposium, which was inaugurated by Health Minister Alo Libang and Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, featured panel discussions spread across three technical sessions.

All Anglo-Adi wars and their impact on the geopolitical aspects of Arunachal Pradesh, like the Inner Line Act, 1873, and the imposition of British rule over Arunachal with the appointment of an assistant political officer in Pasighat in 1911 were discussed in the seminar, during which it was decided to bring out the authentic records of the various Anglo-Adi wars and their long-term impact in the form of a booklet.