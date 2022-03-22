Annual trg for 150 college NCC cadets held

NIGLOK, 21 Mar: A weeklong combined annual training camp (CATC-109) for 150 NCC cadets (SD/SW) of colleges in Basar, Aalo, Roing, Tezu and Pasighat concluded at the Sainik School here in East Siang district on 19 March.

Organised by the 22 APBn NCC, Pasighat, under the command of Lt Col MS Nijjar, the CATC-109 prepared the NCC cadets for the upcoming B and C certificate examinations this year.

During the camp, the cadets were also trained in drills, field craft, battle craft, map reading, weapon training and rifle firing.

East Siang SP Sumit Jha referred to his experiences as an NCC cadet during his school days to motivate the NCC cadets.

Lt Col Nijjar and 5th IRBn Commandant Aishwarya Sharma lit the camp fire and declared the culmination of the event.

The closing ceremony was attended by, among others, Sainik School Principal Commander Praveen Kumar Pola.

NCC cadets presented a cultural programme, and prizes were awarded to the winners by the dignitaries. (DIPRO)