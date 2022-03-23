Former forest officer Akha Wangsu no more

HASSE RUSSA, 22 Mar: Retired forest officer and father of Kanubari MLA GD Wangsu, Akha Wangsu (79), passed away at his residence here in Longding district on 20 March, following a cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

Late Akha Wangsu had joined the forest department in the then Tirap

district in 1967, and worked till his retirement in 2003.

Hundreds of people from the Wancho clan, besides HoDs, led by Longding DC Bani Lego and DMO Dr Worar Taku, attended the funeral.

MLA GD Wangsu recalled his father as a man who never wavered from his ideals.

“I am still following the principles of life laid down by my father for me that as a leader I must be truthful to myself first and should never judge people based on their clan, caste, creed or class but help them on priority,” he said.