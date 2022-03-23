CPA zonal conference from 21 Apr

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s (CPA) India Region, Zone-III’s conference will be held here from 21 to 24 April.

On Tuesday, a coordination meeting was held at the legislative assembly here under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte to review the preparations for the conference. Senior officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Pongte said the participants discussed various issues related to the conference to be held in the state capital.

“There would be a grand preparation for the same as several parliamentarians from all the seven states of the Northeast region would be participating, including one MP from each state. Two MLAs, including the leader of the opposition, the principal secretary/commissioner/secretary of the respective legislative assembly will also take part in the conference,” said Pongte.

All the speakers and deputy speakers of the NE states will propose issues concerning the interest of the people of the region, and there will be discussion on mutual cooperation and strengthening of relationship.

The conference will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

“The proposed meeting was to be held in 2019, but due to some unavoidable circumstances, like the general election in the state of Arunachal Pradesh in 2019 and Covid pandemic etc, the meeting could not be arranged,” Pongte said.

Among others, State Protocol Officer Sadhana Deori, SP (Security) John Pada, ICR DC Talo Potom, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, APLA Secretary Kago Habung, Additional Secretary Tadar Meena and other officers of the APLA attended the meeting.