BJYM pays rich tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Arunachal Pradesh unit, paid rich tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on Shaheed Diwas, observed at the BJP state office here in the capital region on Wednesday.

On this day, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the British in 1931.

Speaking on the occasion, Forest and Environment Minister Mama Natung said that the freedom struggle and patriotism of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar continue to inspire every Indian even today.

“Every youth of India should get inspiration from these freedom fighters and should always be ready to serve the nation,” he said.

He further said that BJP is a party with ideology of nation-first policy.

Highlighting the development activities of the state government with the idea of team Arunachal under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the minister appealed to the youths to fight against drugs and promote the air gun surrender abhiyan. He also asked them to take active part in developmental activities of the state.

State BJP unit general secretary Nalong Mize and BJYM president Ram Tajo also spoke.

The BJYM Capital district unit, led by its president Kipa Onam conducted a cleanliness drive at Puriok Colony, Papu Nallah to mark the occasion.

BJYM district units also observed the Shaheed Diwas by conducting social services at Raga, Roing, Yupia, IG Park in the capital region, Tawang, Seppa, Tezu and Likabali and other district headquarters.