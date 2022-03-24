4th Rashtriya Poshan Pakhwada launched at Koloriang

KOLORIANG, 23 Mar: The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Cell of Kurung Kumey district, under the guidance of ICDS Deputy Director Ringu Kama launched the 4th Rashtriya Pakhwada (Fortnight) at the old DC’s conference hall, here on 21 March.

The ICDS deputy director highlighted the roles and responsibilities of the Anganwadi workers to make the programme a success. He also directed all the Anganwadi workers to organize programmes in their respective centres as per directions to make the fortnight a success and submit the action-taken report to his office before 30 March.

DIPRO Ringu Takap stressed that “competitiveness among fellow workers will ensure a positive impact in implementing such schemes to the needy.”

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia directed all the converging departments to work hard for proper implementation of the nutritional programme with close coordination with each other, so that the actual beneficiaries avail the benefit of the scheme.

He advised Anganwadi workers and helpers to gather knowledge from the programme and implement them in their respective centres. He also said that the ICDS Cell should not keep its responsibilities limited to launching programmes, but also actively participate in the programmes organized at the grass root level.

Protection Officer Chera Kani said that “the ICDS can only assist, direct and facilitate, but all the practical work has to be carried out by field workers, like AWWs and helpers at the grass root level. The work and success rate of the schemes are 90 percent shouldered by the field workers. As such, cooperation and coordination with each other is essential for cent percent success in implementation of such schemes.”

More than 100 participants attended the programme, including Sarli CDPO Bengial Meling, the DDSE and officials from the departments of Health, PHE, and NRLM. (DIPRO)